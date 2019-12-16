Winter Equipment engineers long-lasting cutting system

Winter Equipment built its Patriot steel snowplow cutting edge system to last, which means users experience less downtime changing out blades and more time plowing to keep streets and parking lots safe, according to the company.

“Our customers report that not only does the Patriot system perform well in adverse conditions, the system will last multiple seasons before a a replacement is needed,” said Kent Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Equipment.

The Patriot system’s wear bars are filled with Winter carbide matrix paired with  hardened steel for increased blade life, the company said. The blade’s serrated design self-sharpens and cuts through packed snow.

For safe installation, the system features three Patriot sectional blades to replace full-length cutting edges. Two Winter PlowGuard Maxx guards are included in the system to defend against uneven and premature wear.

