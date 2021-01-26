Winter Equipment unveils new system to protect plow and curb

Winter Equipment’s Vulcan V-Plow cutting edge system features Winter Carbide Matrix for curb and snowplow protection.

Winter Equipment’s Vulcan V-Plow system is a complete system featuring two, 5/8-inch steel cutting edge sections, two nose and two curb PlowGuards made of A22 proprietary steel and high-quality Grade 8 hardware that inhibits loosening over time.

The Vulcan steel is reinforced with carbide matrix hard-facing weld, increasing efficiency, while also reducing damage from rough roads and unseen obstructions. Cutting edges and PlowGuards work in tandem to protect and reduce uneven and premature wear. Slotted mounting holes on the Vulcan nose guards allow for horizontal adjustments and for the ability to fit multiple punch patterns.

Intended for use on city streets and parking lots, the Vulcan system is compatible with Western, Fisher and SnowEx plow models and additional models are planned.

“Our Vulcan system provides contractors with the same durability and longevity of commercial solutions,” said Kent Winter, founder and CEO, Winter Equipment. “A plow that is broken or damaged is a plow that’s not making its owner any revenue, and in a one-plow operation, that’s fatal. Our Vulcan system can pay for itself in just a couple seasons with greater uptime while increasing efficiency because of our superior design.”