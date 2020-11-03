Winter Equipment updates Patriot snowplow

Winter Equipment, has improved the wear bar on its Patriot Steel Snowplow Cutting Edge System. The new wear bar is a one-piece, high-quality, cast-steel design with an increased hardness that is filled with Winter Carbide Matrix.

The improved Patriot system is built to last long. Longer blade life means that users experience less downtime changing out blades and more time plowing to keep streets and parking lots safe.

The Patriot system’s new wear bars are 2 inches longer than the previous wear bar and filled with the Winter carbide matrix for increased blade life. The blade’s serrated design self-sharpens and cuts through packed snow, which decreases salt usage and chemical treatment.

For easy and safe installation, the system features three Patriot sectional blades.

“Our engineers looked at how we could make our already durable Patriot system even better,” said Kent Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Equipment.

Winter Equipment’s Patriot system cutting edges are designed to clear packed snow and ice from rough roads, asphalt and concrete streets at lower speeds. The system comes with a satisfaction guarantee, ensuring that if the product’s wear system does not perform or last as long as promised, the company will work with its customers until they are satisfied.

The Patriot system comes ready to mount with all parts, hardware and installation directions in an easy-to-inventory shipping crate. The system can be ordered through Winter’s distributor system or on the company’s website.