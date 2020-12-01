Winter Equipment upgrades Razor XL snowplow

Winter Equipment has improved the wear bar on its Razor XL Carbide Snowplow Cutting Edge System in response to the positive customer feedback from the company’s recent improvement to its Patriot Cutting Edge System.

Rated for department of transportation systems, the Razor XL system includes three interlocking cutting edges that have prewelded wear bars and abrasion-resistant covers. The new wear bars are one-piece cast design that are 2 inches longer than the previous wear bar and filled with Winter Equipment’s carbide matrix. The blade’s larger footprint decreases pounds per square inch, which increases overall blade life as well as decreasing salt usage and chemical treatment.

The Razor XL system features a HammerHead carbide radius tip that offers 30 percent more carbide. An integrated, heat-treated, steel cover protects from impact and is welded on for easy installation. On both sides of the cutting edge, the system includes a heavy-duty steel adaptor plate and two Winter PlowGuard MAXX guards reinforced with proprietary carbide matrix to defend against uneven and premature wear.

“The new wear bar on our Razor XL system can provide up to three times the wear life compared to standard carbide and cover systems,” said Kent Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Equipment. “Longer blade life means users experience less downtime changing out blades and more time plowing to keep streets and parking lots safe.”