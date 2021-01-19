Wolf Creek acquired by Heritage Landscape Supply

Heritage Landscape Supply Group has acquired Wolf Creek Co., a family-owned distributor of irrigation, outdoor lighting and other landscape products. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Trotwood, Ohio, Wolf Creek was founded in 1961 and is currently led by second-generation family members, Scott and Chris Knowles. The company operates a network of seven branches across three states (Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania) and employs a team of more than 40 people.

“This year marks Wolf Creek’s 60th anniversary,” said Scott Knowles, CEO of Wolf Creek. “As we began planning for the next 60 years of business, our leadership team decided it was time to find a partner for the future of the Wolf Creek Co. We have a deep commitment to making our customers’ lives easier while creating opportunities for our entire team, which guided our selection of who would carry Wolf Creek into the future. We have found that partner in Heritage. It is with great excitement that Chris and I, along with the entire Wolf Creek team, join the Heritage family, and we cannot wait to see what we’ll accomplish together.”

Heritage said Scott and Chris Knowles will continue to lead Wolf Creek’s employee base under the Wolf Creek banner, alongside Joe Twardzik and Chuck Watterson.

“We are very excited to welcome the outstanding employees at Wolf Creek to the Heritage family,” said Matt McDermott, president of Heritage. “We have tremendous respect for the Knowles family in both the business they have built and their passion for the industry. Wolf Creek is one of the finest independent distributors in the country and a perfect complement to our existing footprint between Automatic Supply and Aquarius Supply. We are proud to partner together to strategically expand our presence in the Midwest as we kick off the New Year.”