Women in the Green Industry conference celebrates 25 years

SiteOne Landscape Supply will host its 25th annual Women in the Green Industry Conference (WIGI) Oct. 6-9 at The Westin Riverwalk in San Antonio. Registration is now open for the four-day professional development event focused on helping women in the green industry flourish.

SiteOne founded the original Women in The Green Industry (WIGI) Conference 25 years ago. The women-only event is ideal for business owners, office managers, purchasing agents, installers, field workers or anyone in the green industry who desires to grow their business and expand their personal horizons.

“The industry is navigating many more challenges than years previous,” said Christina Moore, senior events manager with SiteOne. “Finding qualified labor for work, navigating rising prices, allocating products to complete jobs — It’s time we pause to help each other flourish despite these dynamic times. It’s important we celebrate and encourage the role women play in the future of the green industry.”

WIGI will welcome five speakers to cover critical topics in the industry. Keynote sessions include:

“Deal Your Destiny” by Kate Delaney, business and motivational speaker.

“An Introduction to Wellness for Landscape Professionals” presented by Laure Butcher, assistant director, personal training, Auburn University

“Your MARKET – Learn How to Read, Leverage & Monopolize It” presented by Judy Guido, executive business coach and chairwomen, Guido Associates

“Gain the Confidence to Succeed and Empower Others” presented by Ashley Black, talent acquisition and organizational development manager, Hunter Industries

“Building a Team Today and Bench Strength for the Future” presented by Jennifer Lemke, CEO of Weed Man

SiteOne customers can apply 75,000 Partners Points to cover the registration fee of $999 or 95,000 Partners Points for a registration package of $1,299, including roundtrip airfare, hotel, ground transportation, group meals, classes and keynote sessions.

Register for Women in the Green Industry at SiteOne.com/WIGI2022.