Woods Equipment adds rear-mount finish mowers

Woods Equipment Co. introduced two new rear-mount finish mowers: TurfKeeper standard-duty and TurfKeeper Pro premium-duty.

Enhancements include quick-hitch readiness and an improved driveline holder for ease of attachment. Cut quality updates include new high-lift blades, under-deck baffling and a wider discharge outlet. Other new features include belt shields with a thumbscrew attachment (no tools required), ductile iron sheaves for better belt grip and a six-year gearbox warranty for TurfKeeper Pro and a three-year gearbox warranty for TurfKeeper.

TurfKeeper is available in 60- and 72-inch cutting widths and is designed for use on tractors between 15 and 35 PTO horsepower. The TurfKeeper Pro is available in 60-, 72- and 84-inch cutting widths for use on tractors between 15 and 50 PTO horsepower.