Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Woods Equipment adds rear-mount finish mowers

July 27, 2021 -  By
0 Comments

Woods Equipment Co. introduced two new rear-mount finish mowers: TurfKeeper standard-duty and TurfKeeper Pro premium-duty.

Woods Equipment Company recently added the TurfKeeper and TurfKeeper Pro rear-mount finish mowers. (Photo: Woods Equipment Company)

Woods Equipment Co. recently added the TurfKeeper and TurfKeeper Pro rear-mount finish mowers. (Photo: Woods Equipment Co.)

Enhancements include quick-hitch readiness and an improved driveline holder for ease of attachment. Cut quality updates include new high-lift blades, under-deck baffling and a wider discharge outlet. Other new features include belt shields with a thumbscrew attachment (no tools required), ductile iron sheaves for better belt grip and a six-year gearbox warranty for TurfKeeper Pro and a three-year gearbox warranty for TurfKeeper.

TurfKeeper is available in 60- and 72-inch cutting widths and is designed for use on tractors between 15 and 35 PTO horsepower. The TurfKeeper Pro is available in 60-, 72- and 84-inch cutting widths for use on tractors between 15 and 50 PTO horsepower.

Related Articles

Kioti: Rear-mount mowers
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Mowing+Maintenance
LM Staff

About the Author:

Post a Comment