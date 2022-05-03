Work trailer, supplies stolen from California landscaper

The theft of a work trailer filled with landscaping tools has a California business owner looking for answers.

According to reporting from ABC 10 in Sacramento County, Calif., an unidentified subject stole the vehicle and supplies on March 20 from Tyrin Foster, co-owner of American Landscape Maintenance, just as he had finished the day’s work at a job site.

“Originally, I was pretty like, just caught off guard,” Foster told ABC 10. “You know, I’ve never really been the victim of any kind of crime. I was just surprised and then, after that, just kind of angry – realizing the consequences behind something like this happening.

“I think he staked us out because he was pretty quick, efficient. He knew where our lock was on the trailer. So he cut that, took off with it, so I imagine he knew what he was doing.”

Surveillance footage taken from the North Highlands home Foster was working at reportedly shows a subject wearing a dark hoodie leaving with the trailer.

Foster said two industrial-grade Toros, hedgers, a weed eater, backpack blowers, rakes, fertilizer and more were all taken.

He adds that an abundance of landscapers in his area makes work trailers prime targets for thieves.

“The community where we’re from, there’s a lot of landscapers in that area. So yeah, it would be pretty useful to take something like that,” he said.

Anyone with information on the theft is urged to call the California Highway Patrol at 1-800-835-5247. American Landscape Maintenance has set up a GoFundMe to help with costs incurred due to the theft.