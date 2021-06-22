WorkWave acquires Real Green Systems

WorkWave has signed an agreement to acquire Real Green Systems, a provider of field service solutions for the green service industries. This acquisition follows WorkWave’s recent addition of Slingshot, a leading provider of customer call center software.

“It marks the beginning of a new chapter where WorkWave will help our customers focus on the future, helping them to go beyond service to create effective, fast-growing, highly profitable service organizations that also deliver the best service experience possible,” said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. “Real Green believes in this same mission, and together, we will allow every solution in this expanded WorkWave product portfolio to deliver greater value. We have tremendous respect for the Real Green team, and the goal of this acquisition is to not just allow them to continue to lead the green industries forward, but to help them make an even greater impact.”

Real Green and WorkWave share a common background as the two companies were created by industry professionals nearly 40 years ago. WorkWave said this merger will allow Real Green to advance more quickly and WorkWave to use Real Green’s depth of expertise in the green industries.

WorkWave said the Real Green solution and PestPac will remain separate, but customers will see additional product offerings that support growth, including Coalmarch and WorkWave.

“This acquisition is one of the most impactful combinations in field service, merging two forward-looking companies who helped shape their respective industries,” said Darren Roos, chairperson of WorkWave. “The board of directors, along with EQT Partners, are honored to support WorkWave’s commitment to empowering its customers through strategic acquisitions that make a positive impact on its customers and the field service industry overall.”

WorkWave said Serent Capital, the former investor in Real Green, and Real Green Founder Joe Kucik will roll significant equity and join TA Associates as minority owners of WorkWave.

“After years of watching WorkWave develop alongside Real Green, we’ve long known that the combination of these two companies would create something special,” said Bill Nunan, president and CEO of Real Green, who will stay on as the head of Real Green operations within WorkWave. “We are thrilled to be joining such a progressive solutions provider that shares our commitment to helping customers thrive, and who so strongly supports the continued growth and development of Real Green solutions and our passionate customer base.”