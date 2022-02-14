WorkWave announces new Real Green Lite software

Real Green by WorkWave launched Real Green Lite, a software solution designed for small, early-stage green industry businesses that need to streamline operations, service customers more effectively and efficiently and move cash faster.

Real Green Lite services customers from all segments of the green industry, including landscapers, lawn care and maintenance, tree care and snow and ice removal companies.

“Real Green Lite utilizes the deep expertise of Real Green to offer a solution for green industry owner-operators who want to grow their business but don’t yet need the full suite of solutions available through Service Assistant,” said David Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave.

Developed by industry experts, Real Green said its Real Green Lite combines the power and functionality of its software with a simple, easy-to-use solution designed to provide small, up-and-coming green industry businesses with everything needed to run growing businesses. The software’s field service and customer management functionality equips its customers to effectively and accurately manage scheduling, routing, invoicing, payments and customer communications in real-time, from any location.

Real Green Lite provides its users with: