WorkWave buys Team Software, expanding service offerings

Software-as-a-service provider WorkWave, which recently purchased Real Green, plans to continue its purchase of service-oriented software companies with plans to buy Team Software. Team focuses on cleaning, janitorial, security and facilities maintenance providers.

Combined, WorkWave, Real Green and Team have more than 100 years of experience with service providers according to the company. The acquisition is expected to close at the end of September.

WorkWave CEO David F. Giannetto said the Team purchase follows his company’s “strategy to push into new markets.”

WorkWave Chairperson Darren Roos added that the recent purchases of Real Green, Slingshot, Coalmarch and Team software give WorkWave “the broadest set of SaaS software and solutions supporting the widest range of service industries.”

In addition to bringing WorkWave into the janitorial world, the company said the Team purchase should expand the company internationally, giving it a local presence in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

“WorkWave’s mission and approach mirror how we think and operate, as well,” am CEO John Leiferman said. “Together, we can provide more value-driven innovation to the industries we support through our greater combination of world-class tools, expertise, and experience.”