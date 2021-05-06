WorkWave purchases Slingshot

WorkWave, a provider of software solutions, acquired Slingshot, a field service market provider of customer call center software combined with outsourced sales, lead and customer response services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

WorkWave said this acquisition combines two market leaders and furthers itss mission to be the only partner to field service companies able to drive every aspect of their business to new levels of success.

“The need to grow their business — to attract, retain and maximize each customer relationship — is what keeps every field service owner and executive awake at night. Slingshot is not just the market leader at helping its customers grow, it is the only organization of its kind in our industry that has a proven track record of using omnichannel communication software to close more deals for its customers,” said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave. “By bringing such an outstanding organization into WorkWave, we will be able to provide unique integrations into our solutions that will increase the unparalleled advantage our customers have over their competition, reinforcing that WorkWave is the premier partner to service organizations.”

Slingshot provides any scale supporting service organizations, delivering call center software capable of interacting with customers across multiple methods of communication, from phone and SMS to email and chatbot, to not just improve sales for its customers, but also improve the overall customer experience in a cohesive, holistic manner.

Customers can utilize this platform and the Slingshot team to enable or outsource their sales operation, bringing in new customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Slingshot’s offerings are critical, as it empowers companies who might not have the resources to drive growth. For small businesses, this means gaining a trained and effective direct sales team who can close sales on their behalf on the first call, and for large businesses, this provides the extra resources they need to handle the influx of customer calls during the busy season.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of WorkWave’s industry leadership and portfolio of solutions, working together to provide strong, measurable value for our customers,” said Jon Soldan, CEO of Slingshot and now SVP of Slingshot Operations for WorkWave. “Slingshot has always been about enabling conversations and more effective interactions between home service professionals and their customers, and by joining forces with WorkWave, we’ll be able to accelerate our goal of a tech-enabled contact center with 360-degree data and reporting, better scheduling and payment opportunities and greater conversion for our customers.”

WorkWave’s acquisition of Slingshot is a natural extension of EQT and TA Associate’s recent decision for WorkWave to be a free-standing company, allowing it to extend its influence and expertise in the market.