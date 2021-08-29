WorkWave users conference set for January: registration open

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider WorkWave will hold its Beyond Service User Conference Jan. 9-12, 2022, at the Renaissance Orlando.

The conference will combine the WorkWave User Conference, Real Green’s Solutions 2022 and Coalmarch’s CO2 User Conference into one event that includes leaders and customers across WorkWave PestPac and ServMan, Real Green, Coalmarch, and Slingshot.

“(The) Beyond Service User Conference will bring together industry leaders from every service vertical we serve… to come away with more practical knowledge, inspired ideas, invaluable resources and lifelong connections,” said WorkWave CEO David F. Giannetto.

Though the event will combine several industry-specific meetings, WorkWave officials promised green industry users will get plenty of information to meet to their needs.

The event will feature 300 training and thought leadership sessions and customer success stories. It will also include workshops, networking opportunities with 1,000-plus service professionals and entertainment.

Registration has begun for the January show, and visitors can click here to sign up.