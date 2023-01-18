Worx adds new wire-free robotic mower

Worx introduced its latest robotic lawn mower, the Landroid Vision, which is equipped with neural network, artificial intelligence trained to distinguish between grass and non-grass. Through its onboard HDR camera and vision AI, the Landroid eliminates the need for boundary wires or antennae.

With the same AI technology used in modern autonomous cars, the new Landroid Vision analyzes frame-by-frame images from its onboard cameras to recognize and distinguish grass from anything else – roads, sidewalks, flower beds, etc., using the same AI technology used in autonomous cars.

The Landroid Vision also adjusts automatically to variations in lawn elements, such as grass density and offers cutting heights from 1.5 inches to 3.5 inches.

“With the power of sight and AI, Landroid Vision truly is changing the robotic lawn mower market, eliminating any headaches associated with installation and use,” said Todd Zimmerman, vice president of product development at Worx’s parent company, Positec.

The Landroid Vision is available in three models: ¼-, ½-, and 1-acre models. Landroid Vision is powered by Worx’s 20v PowerShare lithium-ion battery platform. The Vision includes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. With its onboard rain sensor, the Vision’s weatherproof housing protects against all weather conditions.