Worx announces new backpack leafblower and self propelled mower

Worx adds a new self-propelled lawnmower and a backpack leafblower.

The Worx Nitro 80-v Brushless Backpack Leaf Blower enables commercial landscapers managing medium-sized properties to remove leaves and other yard debris with cordless power. The blower features the new Worx Base Camp portable/transferable power system, brushless motor and sonic turbine fan technology.

Base Camp, a removable power pack that holds four 20-v 5.0Ah Power Share PRO batteries, highlights the entry of Worx into the 80V battery platform. This power source drives the blower, charges all four batteries with an included cord and powers other Worx 80-v tools, such as the new Worx Nitro 80-v Self Propelled 21-inch Lawnmower. Each of the Base Camp batteries works in more than 75 other 20-v, 40-v or 80-v Worx lawn and garden, DIY tools and more.

The new Worx Nitro 80-v, 21-inch, Self-Propelled Lawnmower is the first Worx 80V lawnmower. Four 20-v, 5.0Ah Power Share PRO Batteries combine to deliver 80 volts of power to the self-propelled mower without a gas-powered mower’s fumes or engine noise.

The 80-v, self-propelled lawnmower features a maintenance-free brushless motor. It also has a steel deck with mulching capability and rear-wheel drive for traction and maneuverability. The lawnmower services lawns up to 1/2 acre.

The mower’s 3-in-1 deck provides the options of mulching, bagging or side-discharging grass clippings. A new quick-change mode lever allows the user to change between bagging or mulching modes.