Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Worx launches new Landroid S robotic mower

June 24, 2022 -  By
0 Comments

 

The Landroid S robotic mower (Photo: Worx)

The Landroid S robotic mower (Photo: Worx)

The new Worx Landroid S robotic mower powered by a 20V 2.0Ah MAX lithium battery cuts lawns up to 1/8 acre or the equivalent of 5,445 sq. ft. unsupervised.

The mower is programmable using the Landroid app or directly through the mower’s LCD screen interface.

A floating blade system automatically adjusts its cutting clearance height if it encounters an obstruction, such as rocks, sticks or other objects. The Landroid S has three wheels and a topside, six-position dial to adjust mowing height from 1.5 to 3.6 in. The mower has a 7-inch cutting swath and it can navigate slopes or berms up to 20 degrees.

The new lawn size calculator allows users to calculate the size of a lawn by walking the lawn’s perimeter with the Landroid app. The app then configures a working schedule for the mower.

The Landroid S features AIA (artificial intelligence algorithm) technology, which gives the mower problem-solving capabilities allowing it to cut the lawn efficiently and navigate through narrow passageways. The mower also allows for multi-zone programming, allowing users to set up separate lawn-cutting zones.

Other option accessories include an Anti-Collision System, GPS tracking/cellular connectivity, a Radio Link module that extends Wi-Fi connectivity an additional 500 yards and the Landroid Garage with lift top.

Related Articles

New robotic mower from Toro set for 2023 spring release
Worx announces new backpack leaf blower and self-propelled mower
Greenworks to launch commercial-grade robotic mower
Segway introduces autonomous mower Navimow
This article is tagged with , , and posted in Mowing+Maintenance

Post a Comment