Worx launches new Landroid S robotic mower

The new Worx Landroid S robotic mower powered by a 20V 2.0Ah MAX lithium battery cuts lawns up to 1/8 acre or the equivalent of 5,445 sq. ft. unsupervised.

The mower is programmable using the Landroid app or directly through the mower’s LCD screen interface.

A floating blade system automatically adjusts its cutting clearance height if it encounters an obstruction, such as rocks, sticks or other objects. The Landroid S has three wheels and a topside, six-position dial to adjust mowing height from 1.5 to 3.6 in. The mower has a 7-inch cutting swath and it can navigate slopes or berms up to 20 degrees.

The new lawn size calculator allows users to calculate the size of a lawn by walking the lawn’s perimeter with the Landroid app. The app then configures a working schedule for the mower.

The Landroid S features AIA (artificial intelligence algorithm) technology, which gives the mower problem-solving capabilities allowing it to cut the lawn efficiently and navigate through narrow passageways. The mower also allows for multi-zone programming, allowing users to set up separate lawn-cutting zones.

Other option accessories include an Anti-Collision System, GPS tracking/cellular connectivity, a Radio Link module that extends Wi-Fi connectivity an additional 500 yards and the Landroid Garage with lift top.