WRA adds new landscape restoration subsidiary

WRA, a professional consulting services firm in San Rafael, Calif., added WRA Landscape Restoration as its newest subsidiary company that offers a suite of landscape restoration services to our clients and project partners.

“The addition of a landscape restoration contracting company expands our capabilities to a full spectrum of restoration services to include implementation and maintenance, and fits perfectly with WRA’s Vision,” said CEO Geoff Smick.

Heading up the new service line is Rolland Mathers, who joined WRA in 2018 after 20 years with Shelterbelt Builders. As project foreman, Mathers leads a team of vegetation management professionals who provide monitoring, planning and implementation services to maintain, enhance and restore natural habitats.

The company said Mathers brings extensive experience supporting vegetation management projects in a wide variety of habitat types and specializes in applied restoration and implementation on challenging sites. For control of invasive plant populations, he has experience leading volunteer workgroups in sensitive habitats. He has managed ecological restoration construction, fuels reduction and weed control projects throughout California, including the Marin Municipal Water District, San Mateo County Parks, Counties of Alameda and Napa, City of Albany and the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy in addition to nonprofit organizations and private landowners.

WRA Landscape Restoration will provide invasive plant control and vegetation management, revegetation and plant maintenance and site preparation, landscape construction, erosion control and soil stabilization.