WSC & Co. acquires YardWorks, creates the Yard Alliance

WSC & Co. acquired YardWorks, a high-end residential landscape design/build and maintenance company that specializes in Charleston, S.C. The companies formed Yard Alliance, which will serve as the platform to drive continued investment in the residential landscaping industry.

“YardWorks has seen significant growth over the past few years by increasing the breadth of our services and the scale of our team,” said Laurie Ulmer, who founded YardWorks on Sullivan’s Island in 2008. “Walker and the team at WSC & Co. were the right partners for YardWorks’ next chapter because I believe in their plan to maintain the people-first, family-oriented culture that we built over the last 14 years by working alongside and elevating the existing team who were instrumental in making YardWorks the successful landscaping company that it is today.”

The current managers of the business will continue to lead YardWorks and the business will function as part of the newly formed Yard Alliance, led by Walker Hobson, former WSC director.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to work alongside the phenomenal leadership team Laurie developed at YardWorks and to begin building a network of best-in-class residential landscape service providers,” said Hobson.“I look forward to the growth we will be able to achieve by leveraging the people-first leadership strategy I learned while serving as a Paratrooper, sharing the skills and experience I accumulated as an investor and advisor.”