Yanmar CE and ASV officially join forces Yanmar Compact Equipment North America

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (YCENA), which encompasses the Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV brands, finalized its status as a single legal entity. The milestone comes three years after the Yanmar Group acquired ASV Holdings.

With the move, Yanmar Compact Equipment division in North America and ASV officially become YCENA.

“This is a huge step for us, our dealers and our customers,” said Tate Johnson, president of YCENA. “The alignment of the two brands allows us to focus on expansion, new products and overall strategic growth in North America while finding new ways to serve our customers.”

Yanmar CE and ASV have operated as YCENA from a commercial standpoint since July 2020. The alignment as a single, legal entity allows for a better, more capable and dedicated compact equipment entity focused on leadership in the North American compact equipment market. According to the company, it will also allow a wider range of compact equipment offerings long-term, offer a single way for compact equipment dealers to do business with YCENA and strengthen the global Yanmar Compact Equipment team.

The Yanmar CE and ASV brands will remain distinct under YCENA, with each brand retaining its product lines and dealer networks.