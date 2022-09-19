Yanmar Compact Equipment to feature new products at Equip Expo

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America, including Yanmar Compact Equipment and ASV brands, said the company will debut new products at the Equip Exposition on Oct. 18-21, 2022 in Louisville, Ky.

The newly introduced ViO17-1E mini excavator along with the ViO35-6A and SV40 models will be featured at the show. The recently updated ViO17-1E offers a 4,023-pound operating weight and 14.5-hp engine and is best suited for residential work, landscaping and small general construction projects.

Additionally, ASV’s new RT-50 Posi-Track loader line is powered by Yanmar engines. The RT-50 features 53.8 hp, which is an 8 percent leap from the previous model, according to the company. RT-40 Posi-Track loaders will make their tradeshow debut as welll. The RT-40 features a 38.2-hp and a small-frame that is suited for applications that require work in tight spaces, including urban snow clearing and landscaping.

“We are thrilled to have both an indoor booth space and a large outdoor demo area to showcase some of our newest additions to the Yanmar CE and ASV lineups,” said Regan Meyer, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America marketing manager. “The new machines and two brands demonstrate how we strive to create equipment that meets the individual needs of our customers and helps take their businesses to new levels. We look forward to showcasing our newest solutions for the industry.”

Yanmar said the ASV’s Max Series RT-135F and RT-75 loaders will be featured at Equip Expo for the first time. These models include a cab that features 360-degree visibility, a more spacious operator area, a fully adjustable seat, a new touchscreen display and more. According to the company, the new RT-135 Forestry Posi-Track loader features 10 percent more horsepower than the previous titleholder it replaces, ASV’s RT-120.

Attendees will be able to see the equipment digging, backfilling and grading in the demo area booth.