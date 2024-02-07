Yanmar rolls first compact track loaders off the line

The TL100VS is the first in Yanmar’s line of construction-grade compact track loaders. (Photo: Yanmar CE)
Yanmar Compact Equipment rolled its first compact track loader production model, the TL100VS, off the line for the North American market. This expansion to Yanmar’s offering is the culmination of four years of research and development following the company’s acquisition of a U.S. manufacturing facility and engineering team focused on compact track loaders.

“It’s immensely satisfying to see these first machines roll off the line,” said Matt Deloglos, vice president of commercial at Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “Our team has worked tirelessly towards this goal for the last four years with designing, testing and manufacturing these machines as well as getting the plant and our team ready to launch these products.”

The TL100VS is the first produced of Yanmar’s line of compact track loaders which also includes the TL65RS, TL75VS and TL80VS. Ranging from 67 to 103.5 hp, the construction-grade machines are designed for midsize to heavy-duty projects. The new machines feature bar-tread tracks, Tier-4 Final engines and convenient serviceability features, according to the company.

The remaining three new Yanmar compact track loaders are set for production later in 2024.

