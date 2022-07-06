The largest mini excavators from Yanmar offer power and efficiency in tight spaces

Yanmar Compact Equipment‘s ViO80-1A and SV100-2A are the largest models in their mini excavator line and allow for maximum productivity in construction, landscaping and utility applications, according to the company.

The ViO80 features Yanmar’s zero tail-swing and the SV100 includes an ultra-tight tail-swing. The ViO80’s zero tail-swing design allows the excavator to rotate next to a structure with far less risk of hitting it. The larger SV100’s ultra-tight tail swing has just 6.7 inches of overhang.

The 8-ton-class ViO80 weighs in at 18,136 lbs. with 56.9 hp and a maximum digging depth of 15 feet, 4 inches, while the 10-ton class SV100 has an operating weight of 21,550 lbs. while providing 72 hp and a maximum digging depth of 15 feet, 9 inches.

“Contractors sometimes think they have to sacrifice comfort and performance to find a machine that will do work in tight quarters,” said Jeff Pate, director of sales for Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “It’s always fun to be the guy that tells them about our 8- and 10-ton mini excavators. They can take more machine to the job than they thought possible with our zero and ultra-tight designs. And we pack in so many convenience features — like our patented hydraulic quick coupler — it adds up to a second-to-none experience for the customer.”

The ViO80 and SV100 offer several convenience features that promote operator comfort and easy operation. Standard features include ECO Mode, Auto-Decel Mode and auto shift 2-speed travel. ECO Mode helps extend engine life, lengthen oil change intervals and reduces fuel consumption by reducing engine speed and power draw when not needed. The mini excavators’ auto shift 2-speed travel design shifts the machines between low and high range automatically.

Yanmar’s hydraulic quick coupler comes standard on the ViO80 and SV100, paving way for faster changing of attachments, according to the company.

Both machines feature standard heating and air conditioning systems and sound-blocking, anti-vibration construction. SmartAssist Remote, Yanmar’s telematics system, also comes with both models. Both models also feature the company’s four-year/4,000-hour bumper-to-bumper mini excavator warranty.