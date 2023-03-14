Yellowstone Landscape expands with recent acquisitions

No. 4 on the 2022 LM150 list, Yellowstone Landscape added Moore Landscapes in Northbrook, Ill., and Crawford Landscaping, No. 130 on the 2022 LM150 list.

Crawford Landscaping is a full-service residential and commercial operation since 2004 and owned and operated by partners Blake Crawford, Keith Mahan and Gerardo Regalado,

“We are honored to join forces with the talented team at Crawford Landscaping, based in Naples, Fla.,” Yellowstone said in a social media post. “It’s been such an inspiration to see how dedicated they are to quality and how committed they are to help their clients rebuild their communities after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida last fall.

Moore Landscape provides commercial grounds management, landscape design/build, snow and ice removal services through Chicagoland. Moore Landscape was founded in 1948 by Floyd Moore.