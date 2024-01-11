Z-Aerate 50 from Z Turf Equipment

The new Z-Aerate 50 takes productivity and profitability to new heights, with a massive 50-inch, 12-row aeration head and upgraded 25HP Kohler Command Pro V-Twin engine. The full-floating tine head and articulating front axle enable the Z-Aerate 50 to adjust to the ground contour while maintaining consistent aeration depth. Plus, the Z-Aerate 50 can perform two jobs at once with the integrated broadcast spreader and 150-pound capacity hopper. And a wide range of accessories are available, making the Z-Aerate 50 a multi-functional productivity beast.

