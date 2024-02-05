Photo: Z Turf Equipment

The new Z-Spray Max stand-on spreader sprayer from Z Turf Equipment takes productivity to the next level. The low center of gravity design places the operator between the drive wheels, with the heaviest components placed low and centrally within the corrosion-resistant stainless-steel frame. The bi-directional 10-foot-wide boom is capable of springing both forward and back to avoid damage from contact during operation. The patented foam marker activation system starts the foam marker and spray pump simultaneously whether using the toe switch or the panel-mounted rocker switch. The contoured operator pad combines with a revised control layout to provide increased comfort and economy of motion, while larger drive tires provide a smoother ride.

The Z-Spray Max is also designed to only need annual maintenance, with just one grease point. The patented flip-up hopper eases hopper cleaning and access to the engine for service. A patented magnetic operator pad removes easily, without tools, for access to the spray chart, or for service and maintenance. The 60-gallon tank features a new design that leaves less leftover material in the tank, and a tools-free tank drain.

