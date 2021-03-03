Z Turf Equipment launches online parts site

Z Turf Equipment released a new online parts site where customers can purchase parts and accessories for the company’s complete line of professional turf care equipment, including Z-Spray, Z-Aerate and Z-Seed machines.

Z Turf Equipment product manager, Jonathan Guarneri, said the online parts site complements the brand’s 700-plus dealers across North America. It gives lawn care professionals a convenient new option for purchasing genuine Z Turf Equipment OEM replacement parts and accessories.

“As more and more customers look to the convenience of ordering online, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to purchase genuine parts and accessories for their Z Turf Equipment and older Z-Spray machines,” Guarneri said. “With so many online outlets offering non-OEM parts that can compromise the performance and durability of their machines, there is a distinct need for a true OEM parts solution. Now, customers can be confident that they’ll receive the authentic quality and unmatched performance genuine Z Turf Equipment parts deliver.”

The site offers advanced search functionality, which enables customers to use model and serial numbers to access exact machine diagrams for virtually any current Z Turf Equipment model or earlier Z-Spray and Z-Plug models. This makes it easy to select the right parts and accessories the first time.

As the official online source for genuine Z Turf Equipment parts and accessories, customers can be sure their purchases will deliver performance and durability worthy of the Z Turf Equipment name.