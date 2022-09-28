Z Turf Equipment unveils redesigned zero-turn stand-on spreader-sprayers

Z Turf Equipment recently revealed its redesigned Z-Spray zero-turn stand-on spreader-sprayers.

“We focused on four important areas in the Z-Spray redesign: machine dynamics, operator comfort, innovation and durability,” Jonathan Guarneri, product manager, said. “Each of the improvements and innovations we made comes back to one of those four areas of focus.”

The company says the new design keeps machine balance and dynamics consistent, regardless of how much material is in the hopper and tanks. The new design also enables Z Turf Equipment to include an air filter on the engines of Mid and Max models.

The bi-directional boom is capable of springing both forward and back, so there is less chance of snagging and damaging the boom when maneuvering in tight spaces, according to Z Turf. Adjustable isolators suspend the machine’s operator platform to lessen the bumps and vibrations reaching the operator.

The redesigned models also feature larger drive tires — 24-inch on Mid and Max; 22-inch on Junior.

The complete 2023 Z-Spray line of spreader-sprayers includes: