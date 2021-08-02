Z Turf Equipment: Z-Spray Max Spreader-Sprayer

From midsize residences to the largest commercial accounts, the Z-Spray Max stand-on spreader-sprayer applies granular and liquid materials with unmatched efficiency. Capable of carrying up to 320 pounds of granular and up to 60-gallons of liquids, Z-Spray Max can simultaneously spread and spray for maximum versatility and productivity between fill-ups. There’s never been a better time than now to buy. Z Turf Equipment is offering a $500 instant rebate on all Z-Spray spreader-sprayer models purchased by April 30, 2021. Visit your local Z Turf Equipment dealer for details.

Learn more: ZTurfEquipment.com