Z Turf joins Exmark, updates product line

Z Turf Equipment says it is now part of the Exmark family of products and has expanded its 2021 product line with updates to the designs.

“We didn’t change the fundamental designs of the machines, as existing users are very happy with their Z-Spray and Z-Aerate (formerly Z-Plug) machines,” Jonathan Guarneri, product manager, said. “As a result, our focus was on refining the machines, improving quality control and eliminating variances from one product run to another that occurred in the past.”

Guarneri says an example of this is a change to clinch nut fasteners, instead of weld nuts. Guarneri said the change eliminates the cross-threading of fasteners, both on the production line and during service.

“A change in fasteners may seem like an insignificant detail, but it’s one that can have a major impact on serviceability and long-term durability down the road,” Guarneri said. “All fasteners are sourced from approved suppliers, and this change has substantially improved both quality and consistency.”

Z Turf Equipment added more than 700 servicing dealers across North America, making it easier for customers to get parts and receive service support for Z-Spray and Z-Aerate machines.

The 2021 Z Turf Equipment line includes six spreader sprayer models, three aerators and one slicer-seeder. Models include: