Amsoil intros 15W-50 synthetic small-engine oil

Amsoil has introduced a new 15W-50 Synthetic Small-Engine Oil for landscape professionals.

The new Amsoil 15W-50 Synthetic Small-Engine Oil joins the 5W-30, 10W-30 and 10W-40 viscosities in this commercial-grade product line.

Designed with small-engine dependability in mind, Amsoil said its Synthetic Small-Engine Oil features a shear-stable, high-film-strength formulation that provides wear protection. It is fortified with premium antiwear additives that deliver continuous severe-service protection. Amsoil said this engine oil provides a thick lubricating film that does not thin out due to mechanical shear, resulting in a durable barrier that protects against metal-to-metal contact.

Landscape professionals can use Amsoil 15W-50 Synthetic Small-Engine Oil in small engines found in (but not limited to) zero-turn, riding, stand-on and push mowers; generators; power washers; and other equipment requiring SAE 50, 10W-50 or 15W-50 motor oil. Amsoil said this oil delivers protection for up to 200 hours, or the longest original equipment manufacturer oil-change recommendation.