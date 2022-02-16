Applications open for Jobber’s grants program

Jobber Grants, a program designed to support and shine a spotlight on entrepreneurs within the home service sector, is now accepting applications through May 26. The program is sponsored by Jobber, a provider of home service management software.

Jobber invites new and experienced business owners to apply for grants ranging from $2,500 to $15,000. Applicants share what sets their businesses apart in the areas of service, leadership, business acumen, community support and how this funding would further impact the business’ local community.

Jobber said it will award 25 home service businesses across 50-plus industries, including lawn care, $150,000 in total. Finalists will be announced in August.

“Home service entrepreneurs help keep our homes and offices running smoothly, provide meaningful employment to millions of people, strive for the highest standards in all areas of their businesses, and give back to the communities where they live and work,” said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. “Jobber Grants continues our company’s tradition of supporting and celebrating this well-deserving yet underserved segment of the small business community. For all you do, this $150,000 is for you.”

Jobber Grants are organized into categories that reflect various stages of company growth, from ideas on paper to recently launched ventures and established businesses. Categories include: