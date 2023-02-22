Companies in the News: New facilities and updates from Bobcat, Ariens, RC Mowers and more

Bobcat recently completed a $9.3 million investment in punch press automation and press technology at its manufacturing facility in Gwinner, N.D. The new press line, which recently began production, is expected to more than double the company’s press production capabilities, reduce energy consumption, lower noise levels and improve complex forming for sheet metal parts.

The company also invested an additional $1.2 million for entrance and building upgrades at its Gwinner location.

“As the home of our original manufacturing facility in North America, we are excited to invest in the facility and add this new automation technology to the Gwinner plant,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Bobcat Co. North America. “This investment will provide us with new capabilities and efficiencies in our metal stamping operations, and it also aligns with our commitment to innovation, sustainability and continued investments in our manufacturing footprint.”

Bobcat says the automated, closed-looped, valveless servo-hydraulic press is 70 percent more energy efficient than a conventional hydraulic press. The press also provides increased productivity and forming capabilities, which enables the pressing of more intricate and complex designed parts, along with shorter cycle times. The press line and automation are smart controlled via internet-based solutions.

Ariens invests in Tennessee facility

Ariens invested $38 million to locate its new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Tennessee.

Headquartered in Brillion, Wisc., Ariens will create 369 new jobs in Fayetteville, Tenn., as the company establishes operations in the former Direct Coil Building. The company says most roles at the facility will be filled in early 2023.

“We’re excited to add Fayetteville, Tenn., to the places we call home,” said Ariens Co. chairman and CEO Dan Ariens. “We are thrilled to bring employees from the Fayetteville area into the family business. This strategic location will bring more of our products to our dealer partners in the fast-growing southern U.S. We owe a special thank you to (Tennessee) Governor (Bill) Lee, and the city, county and state economic development folks who have been incredible to work with.”

The company says its expansion to Tennessee is in response to an increase in demand, which has outpaced current production capacity. In Brillion, Ariens is currently recruiting for more than 200 positions.

RC Mowers partners with Florida race tracks

RC Mowers will maintain the outer banks at Daytona International Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, the company recently announced.

“Our mowers have helped these racetracks address major challenges which include solving labor, safety and efficiency issues,” said Tim Kubista, vice president of sales and marketing for RC Mowers. “These speedways have allowed us to showcase our mowers at select events. This is a fantastic opportunity to gain national awareness for our brand. Thousands of people will pass by our products in Daytona and Miami over the course of these events.”

Daytona uses the TK-52XP to mow its outer banks, Homestead-Miami utilizes the TK-44E for theirs and Talladega Superspeedway has maintained its banks with a TK-60XP since 2021.

Case dealer ASCO makes acquisition

Lubbock, Texas-based Associated Supply Company (ASCO), a Case Construction Equipment dealer, acquired Oklahoma City-based OCT Equipment (OCT) with locations in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Clinton, Okla., expanding its territory.

The new locations grow ASCO’s footprint to a total of 27 locations. ASCO has served customers throughout Texas and eastern New Mexico since 1960, becoming one of CASE’s top-performing dealerships and was named Equipment World’s 2022 Big Iron Dealer of the Year.

“ASCO’s continued growth is evidence of the caliber of our employee expertise, the speed at which we service the industry to ensure customer success every day, and our We’re On It attitude,” said Courtney Vanderham, ASCO vice president, “ASCO is excited to expand our services to Oklahoma customers with the same commitment that our Texas and New Mexico customers have come to rely upon.”

Stihl named to top employers list

Forbes 2023 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers, ranks Stihl at No. 30. This is the third year Stihl is recognized on this list, moving up from No. 205 in 2022.

“It is an honor to be included on the Forbes and Statista America’s Best Midsize Employers award list, among so many great companies,” said Stihl president and CEO Terry Horan. “This wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication put in by our employees. It’s our incredible team that continues to make Stihl a successful, world-class brand.”

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Employers 2023 through an independent survey applied to a sample of approximately 45,000 employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

