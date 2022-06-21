Companies in the News: Updates from Case, Kubota, Oregon Tool and more

Case Construction Equipment dealer ASCO Equipment Company (ASCO) opened a new 48,800-square-foot facility in Little Elm, Texas to provide the growing Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Denton County with service, support and equipment sales and rental.

The new facility — the largest of ASCO’s 24 locations — has an expansive showroom, 15,000 square feet dedicated to sales and rental, a 25,000-square-foot service shop that includes 14 super bays, 5,700 square feet of warehousing for parts and a 3,000-square-foot outdoor wash bay.

“The team at ASCO has built a world-class construction equipment destination here in Dallas-Fort Worth that will serve as an excellent location to serve the explosive growth in the region,” said Terry Dolan, vice president – North America, Case Construction Equipment. “ASCO’s commitment to people, service and support is evident in the thought and care that went into this facility’s construction, and it will serve as a trusted base for new and used equipment sales, service and repair in the region.”

Kubota to expand operations in Georgia

Kubota North America plans to expand its Jefferson, Ga., operation by adding a new facility within its footprint along the Hall County corridor in Gainesville, Ga. Overall, the company plans to invest $140 million to construct a new building dedicated to expanding production capacity for Kubota loaders primarily for the North American market. The project is set to break ground this year and be fully operational in 2024, bringing with it more than 500 manufacturing jobs.

This expansion allows Kubota to expand loader capacity to meet the growing market demands while freeing up space in the existing Jackson County facility to expand the production of other attachments and implements for tractors and construction equipment.

Oregon Tool celebrates 75 years

Oregon Tool launched the T.R.E.E. Initiative, focusing on four areas: Training, Recovery, Environment and Education as a part of its 75th anniversary celebration.

As part of T.R.E.E., the company is continuing its partnership with Tree-Nation to further reforestation, with the goal of planting 75,000 trees in 2022. The company is hosting its second annual RUN, WALK, BIKE event throughout the year, inviting team members worldwide to get moving in support of the planet’s health.

In 1947, forester Joe Cox observed the C-shaped jaws of a timber beetle larva deftly chewing through wood. This inspired his “Cox Chipper Chain,” which he invented in the basement of his home in Portland, Ore. That same year, Cox started the Oregon Saw Chain Corp. to produce his saw chain.

“Joe Cox sought to improve cutting performance for those in his industry. His innovative and pioneering spirit led him to look to nature for a solution, and what he learned from the timber beetle provided the blueprint for not only his namesake chain but every saw chain made in the last 75 years,” said Oregon Tool CEO Paul Tonnesen. “Joe’s efforts changed the industry and gave way to our company.”

WorkWave opens registration for 2023 conference

WorkWave opened registration for its 2023 Beyond Service User Conference. The conference, set for January 8-11, 2023, in Orlando, Fla., brings together WorkWave experts and customers from its family of brands, including ServMan, Real Green, Servicebot (formerly known as Lawnbot) and — for the first time — TEAM Software.

“The success of last year’s inaugural Beyond Service User Conference far exceeded what we could have imagined, as we combined the WorkWave family of brands into one exciting and inspiring event for the first time,” said WorkWave CEO David F. Giannetto. “We are looking forward to bringing this even more diverse group together again this year as we aim to make the 2023 Beyond Service User Conference our best experience yet.”

The Beyond Service User Conference will feature more than 200 training and thought leadership sessions and customer success stories to empower users to gain expertise across WorkWave’s portfolio of solutions, so they can grow and run their businesses more efficiently.

Heritage Landscape Supply to host benefit concert at ELEVATE

Heritage Landscape Supply Group will host a benefit concert during ELEVATE. The new event for landscape maintenance, lawn care, design build, irrigation, and horticulture professionals will run Sept. 18-21 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Conference Center in Orlando, Fla.

The Heritage benefit concert will be held Sept. 19 at the House of Blues in Orlando, featuring performances by the 2022 American Country Music Awards’ new female artist of the year winner, Lainey Wilson, and new male artist of the year, Parker McCollum.

The benefit concert is free to conference attendees from the landscaping industry with a fundraiser auction held during the performance. Proceeds of the auction will benefit both Heritage Cares, along with the NALP Foundation. Heritage Cares is affiliated with the SRS Raise the Roof Foundation, dedicated to supporting organizations that serve veterans and their families as well as those that address disaster relief and other local community needs.

“We are excited to participate in the ELEVATE show and provide both our customers and manufacturing partners an opportunity to see these great performers live at our concert event.” said Chris McMurrough, Heritage Landscape Supply COO. “Our entire Heritage family is dedicated to supporting the professional contractors in the Green Industry and this is a fantastic opportunity to come together as a community, listen to some amazing live music, and give back to veterans and their families.”

Jobber makes new features available

Jobber announced the general availability of new features that make it easier for homeowners to reward their service pros directly with tips and support their businesses through referrals to friends and family.

Each business owner controls when to offer their customers the ability to add a tip. When enabled, the option to tip appears during the payment process when a homeowner pays their invoice online with Jobber Payments. Homeowners can choose a percent-based tip or fill in a custom amount.

The feature also allows managers to identify strong performers by tracking which team members are receiving tips and for how much. When tipping has been presented as an option, nearly one in four homeowners opt to provide a tip.

The referrals feature allows homeowners to promote the good work of a home service business to friends and family. The ‘refer a friend’ prompt displays to homeowners in Jobber’s online customer portal, encouraging them to share booking links via email, text or social media. New leads show up in Jobber tagged with information on the client who referred them, so businesses can reward customers for their advocacy.

Boss Products makes acquisition

Boss Products, a division of The Toro Company, acquired the liquid deicing assets of Voigt Smith Innovation (VSI), Le Center, Minn., a privately-held leading manufacturer of liquid deicing equipment. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As part of the acquisition, the VSI staff will join the BOSS team.

“The addition of VSI products to the BOSS Snowplow portfolio strategically positions us to expand our support of snow and ice contractors to include liquid deicing equipment and complimentary support staff to advance customer opportunity in liquid deicing,” said Jody Christy, vice president, BOSS Snowplow.