Conserva Irrigation expands and opens first Nebraska location

Conserva Irrigation, No. 119 on the 2022 LM150 list, opened a new franchise location to serve the Omaha, Neb., area. The new branch will be known as Conserva Irrigation of Omaha, led by Gregg and Amy Mattox.

Conserva Irrigation of Omaha will serve the metro Omaha area including Bellevue, Ralston, LaVista, Papillion, Springfield, Gretna, Elkhorn, Valley, Waterloo, Freemont, Bennington, Council Bluffs and Carter Lake.

“We are excited to welcome Gregg and Amy into the Conserva Irrigation family as one of our newest franchisees,” said Jake Mathre, director of franchise operations. “With their past business experience and network, we are confident they will have a significant impact on water efficiency and education in the Omaha region.”

Conserva Irrigation of Omaha is the company’s first location in the state of Nebraska.