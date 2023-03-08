Conserva Irrigation to open new franchise location in Florida

Conserva Irrigation, No. 119 on the 2022 LM150 list, opened a new franchise location that serves the Greater Clearwater area. The company will be known as Conserva Irrigation of Greater Clearwater.

Troy Fey will lead a team of irrigation designers and technicians in repair, maintenance and installation of home and commercial irrigation systems. Before purchasing the local Conserva Irrigation operation, Fey spent 25 years in the aerospace and defense industry.

“We are excited to welcome Troy into the Conserva Irrigation family as one of our newest franchisees,” said Jake Mathre, director of franchise operations. “With his past business experience and network, we are confident he will have a significant impact in water efficiency and education in the Clearwater region.”

Some of the areas of Florida that Fey’s operation will service includes Clearwater, Clearwater Beach, Dunedin, Holiday, New Port Richey, Trinity, Oldsmar, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, Tampa and Tarpon Springs.