Crystal Springs Landscape joins Bayscape Landscape Management

Bayscape Landscape Management, a provider of commercial and residential maintenance and tree care in the Bay area added Crystal Springs Landscaping of San Jose.

Bayscape completed the acquisition at the end of 2022.

“Our acquisition of Crystal Springs Landscaping enables us to increase our services to our combined Bay Area customers by incorporating their experienced team, equipment and expertise with our own,” said Tom Ellington, president of Bayscape. “Together, we will continue to innovate, providing the unsurpassed landscape design and maintenance services which have made Bayscape Landscape Management a leader in the region.”

Brian Stevenson-Smith, owner of Crystal Springs noted the companies’ similar values of being family-owned in being an important part of the decision to sell to Bayscape.

“One of the reasons that attracted me to the firm is the opportunity to match my company’s skills with their transformation and growth initiatives,” he said. “’I look forward to working with their entire team to continue to build the operational excellence required to support the journey.”