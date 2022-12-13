Earth & Turf Products debuts new drop spreader line

Earth & Turf Products debuted a new line of Dri-Flo drop spreaders to spread dry, fine materials with 15 settings. The launch of the Dri-Flo drop spreader series marks the second release of a new product in 2022 for the company, joining its stand-on topdresser, which launched in September.

The spreaders come in 3-, 4-, and 5-foot models, according to the company. Earth & Turf said it modeled the Dri-Flo line is modeled after its Conestoga stainless-steel drop spreaders. The company says this leaves the box lid and 2nd agitator as options, also removes the main auger clutch. The spreaders also feature 23-by-12-inch tires and offer an all-terrain option.