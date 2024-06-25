Ewing Outdoor Supply opens fifth Utah location

Ewing West Jordan will serve contractors, school districts, government agencies and homeowners in the communities in the Salt Lake valley.

Ewing Outdoor Supply opened a new location in West Jordan, Utah.

“This is our fifth location in the state and it highlights our dedication to green industry professionals in Utah,” said Duane Richards, Utah regional manager. “We brought in one of our most experienced employees, Brad Mecham, to manage the new store and welcome customers in West Jordan into the Ewing family.”

Ewing West Jordan is stocked with quality irrigation, drainage, pumps, landscape and holiday lighting, landscape supplies, hardscapes supplies, tools, edging, outdoor living products, fertilizer, chemicals, synthetic turf, sports field products and more.

Small, mid-size and large landscape, hardscape and irrigation contractors and sports field managers can also take advantage of Ewing’s other resource offerings, including troubleshooting and job site solutions, turf-care advice, educational workshops and continuing education courses and business tools.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our fifth location in the Salt Lake City area to better serve customers in the southwest valley,” said Matthew Hulsey, divisional vice president, Mountain West. “West Jordan continues to expand rapidly, and Ewing is excited to help support this growth. Our experienced team of green industry professionals is eager and ready to help customers lean on us.”