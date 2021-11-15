Growth Summit Spotlight: The Andersons

With a focus on quality, service, and technology, the products we bring to market are designed to make work easier for those who use them. From a broad range of fertilizers, control products, soil enhancers, and spreaders to patented products and technologies, we’re committed to delivering next-generation solutions with the highest level of quality and customer service in the industry. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and 2021 is no exception. Our latest product introduction, Humic DG™ CharX™, harnesses the power of humic acid and biochar in a homogenous 50/50 blend, providing the benefits of the more quickly-available humic acid and the long-term soil building qualities of biochar. Along with biochar, biochar also contains karrikins, a family of bioactive compounds that stimulate root growth.

LEARN MORE HERE!