Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Hardscape Solutions: Rock solid design

September 1, 2021 -  By
0 Comments

LOCATION: Bozeman, Mont.

COMPANY: Blanchford Landscape Group

The client contacted Blanchford Landscape Group (BLG) after seeing the company’s advertisement in a local publication. The client wanted to ensure the design fit the multilevel home and the foothills of the nearby mountains.

Mason Shaffer, garden designer with BLG, says the company strived to not disrupt the native surroundings. This meant working from the back to the front of the house and installing all softscapes and hardscapes in each section, start to finish.

“We had to commit to what our equipment needed to do before we got out of there because we couldn’t take the equipment back in after it was done,” he says.

Noteworthy features include a native boulder transformed into a propane-powered fire feature and a multilevel patio. The company also installed a fire perimeter as part of the irrigation system, where Rainbird 1812 spray bodies with Hunter MP rotator nozzles at the edge of the perimeter point outward to form a protective border to keep smoke and heat away from the home when they’re on.

“Interestingly enough, this home was in a forest fire last year,” he says. “We got to see how that fire perimeter worked. They didn’t receive any heat or smoke damage like all their neighbors did.”

This project earned Blanchford Landscape Group a 2020 Gold Award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program.

(Photo: Saul Creative)

(Photo: Saul Creative)

A look at the completed front entry area, which features mossy boulder rock ledges, sandstone stairs, a sandstone patio, container plantings and bed plantings.

(Photo: Saul Creative)

(Photo: Saul Creative)

A look at the completed back outdoor living space, which features a native sandstone patio, a gas fire pit cored into a mossy boulder, overflow boulder seating, boulder retaining walls and a pergola.

(Photo: Saul Creative)

(Photo: Saul Creative)

The stone stairs on the left in the upper seating area connect to the front entry area. 

 

(Photo: Blanchford Landscape Group)

(Photo: Blanchford Landscape Group)

The home’s front entry before construction.

(Photo: Saul Creative)

(Photo: Saul Creative)

Container plantings and mossy boulder retaining walls accent the seating area with a stone patio.

(Photo: Saul Creative)

(Photo: Saul Creative)

Railing, boulders, containers and rock stairs highlight the entry to the house.

(Photo: Saul Creative)

(Photo: Saul Creative)

Blanchford Landscape Group approached installation in sections so it would disturb the natural surroundings as little as possible.

(Photo: Saul Creative)

(Photo: Saul Creative)

The mossy boulder retaining walls and stone stairs appear to be part of the natural surroundings in the multilevel dining and sitting area.

Related Articles

Hardscapes Solutions: Seamless design
NALP CEO shares a recap of Renewal & Remembrance
NALP supports H-2B visa expansion bill
Hardscape Solutions: Dynamic downtown dwelling
This article is tagged with , , , and posted in 0821, Current Issue, Design/Build+Installation, Featured, From the Magazine, Hardscape Solutions
Christina Herrick

About the Author:

Christina Herrick is the editor of Landscape Management magazine. Known for her immersive approach to travel from coast to coast in her previous stint as senior editor of American Fruit Grower Magazine, she uses social media (Twitter/Instagram @EditorHerrick) to share her experiences on the road with her audience. Herrick has a degree in journalism from Ohio Northern University and has been in B2B publishing for seven years. She can be reached at cherrick@northcoastmedia.net.

Post a Comment