Hardscapes Solutions: Total eclipse of the art

LOCATION: Huntleigh, Mo.



COMPANY: Frisella Nursery

Tony Frisella, owner and designer for Frisella Nursery, had free rein on the design of this 126,000-square-foot property.

Frisella says he took inspiration from the home’s unique architecture and put it into his design, specifically with an arch garden to the left of the house. The homeowners wanted cedar wood boxes for raised gardens.

Frisella instead suggested a different idea after speaking with industry peers. His new vision was four stone planter boxes to match the aesthetic of the home and the arch garden.

“I told (the clients) I came up with the idea for the garden, but it might be a bit over the top,” he says. “I wanted to put something on paper in front of them and have them tell me what they thought.”

The entryway to the garden is what Frisella calls a “moon gate.” He says the idea came from the client’s love of art.

The final garden design features the same style of stone used across the property. Frisella Nursery also built wing walls to provide stability for the gate.

The walkway through the garden features several metal arches covered in wisteria.

Drainage issues, specifically in the garden area, were one challenge Frisella encountered during the project. He says the arch garden was the flattest area on the property.

As a fix, Frisella installed a French drain system that runs underneath the garden and takes water to the back of the property.

Frisella Nursery won a silver award from the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ Awards of Excellence program for this project.

The design of the home features three different architectural styles; according to Frisella, this presented a unique challenge in designing the landscape.

The metal frames covering the garden walkway were originally to have grapevines, but now feature wisteria.

The back patio features stairwells that lead to the Zen garden and a water feature.

According to Frisella, the four stone planters are just above waist height, allowing for easy planting.

A before shot of the front of the home shows the existing landscape as the house was under construction.

The Zen garden was a special request from the clients, who wanted a serene space to relax.

The stone path through the garden leads to the back patio, Zen garden and putting green.

The 126,000-square-foot property features a roundabout driveway, a putting green and an indoor Zen garden.

Frisella Nursery had a lot of ground to cover in designing the landscape for this property, shown in this shot from the entrance to the driveway.

Frisella says he used a wide array of Unique Lighting Systems fixtures in lighting the property.