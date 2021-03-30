Limited release Bobcat M3-Series compact loader line now available

Bobcat has launched a new M3-Series compact loader line, adding to its growing line of compact equipment.

Four new skid-steer and compact track loader models are now available in limited release in North America through select dealers.

The new M3-Series line is designed to deliver performance and value to meet a wide range of customer needs. The series was developed to specifically support customers who are looking for more practical features with pricing to match, while complementing the R-Series lineup.

“We are always looking for opportunities to introduce our expanding lineup of Bobcat products to more customers,” said Matthew Kettner, director of product management at Doosan Bobcat North America. “With the new M3-Series, the high performance and reliability Bobcat is known for is built into every machine, combined with practical options to meet the needs and budgets of every customer.”

Building on the established M2-Series loader, the new M3-Series is designed with the Bobcat turbo-charged diesel engine, a new fuel system, simplified configurations and fewer ancillary options combined with new modern decal styling and more. The four new M3-Series 500 platform size model loaders include the S510 and S590 skid-steer loaders and the T550 and T595 compact track loaders.

The new series is powered by 2.4-liter Tier 4 Bobcat engines offering a range of 55-70 hp. The engine meets Tier 4 regulations without a diesel particulate filter (DPF), reducing downtime that occurs with DPF regeneration and long-term DPF maintenance costs. The hydraulic pumps are configured for each model’s specific operating capacity and matched to cylinder size and loader lift capacity. This provides better breakout forces and faster cycle times.

The M3-Series lift-arm design and a choice of lift paths helps meet the needs of each job site. The S510 and T550 models feature a radius lift path to provide maximum reach truck bed height. The S590 and T595 models offer a vertical lift path for higher lift capacity and to achieve more reach at full lift height, keeping the load closer to the machine while the loader arms are raised.

The M3-Series offers a roomy interior with a standard adjustable suspension seat and large entry to accommodate different sized operators. The cab forward design and optimal all-around visibility keep operators more connected to the worksite. The enclosed cab machines feature a pressurized interior space to repel dust and debris and enhances the efficiency of optional heating and air conditioning.

A new fuel system in M3-Series loaders makes low fuel levels more forgiving. Cold-weather operation is improved, and a variety of features, including a self-priming pump and a new fuel prefilter, make maintenance and service more convenient. Additional standard uptime features include automatic machine shutdown, on-board diagnostics and battery rundown protection to monitor engine, hydraulic and battery functions.

The Bobcat Bob-Tach attachment mounting system comes standard with the M3-Series loaders, making it possible to quickly change attachments across Bobcat’s extensive offering of dozens of different compatible attachment products. The attachments are integrated with the electronics and hydraulic systems of Bobcat loaders, providing greater versatility to accomplish more with a single machine. Bobcat’s Power Bob-Tach system, with the ability to change nonhydraulic attachments without leaving the cab, is available on select M3-Series loader models.

Additional standard features include:

Fingertip controls to assist in the ease of operation of attachments easy to operate;

Dial hand throttle to allow for the quick adjustment of engine speed;

12-volt power accessory for charging mobile devices;

A larger fuel filter enabling better system protection and longer filter life;

Dual-path cooling system;

High-output halogen lights for low-light operation; and

All-around visibility with top, side views and single-pane front window.

Add-on upgrade options available on select models include:

Selectable joystick control (SJC);

Bobcat MaxControl Remote Operation (if equipped with SJC);

Automatic ride control;

Hydraulic bucket positioning;

Premium LED side lighting kit;

Bobcat Machine IQ Wireless Communications/Bobcat Owner Portal;

Heating and air conditioning;

Power Bob-Tach System; and

2-speed travel.

M-3 Series models include:

Bobcat M3-Series S510 skid-steer loader:

55-hp Bobcat turbo diesel engine;

Rated operating capacity (50 percent of tipping load): 1,790 pounds;

Operating weight: 6,208 pounds;

Height to hinge pin: 114.5 inches;

Auxiliary standard flow: 17.1 gpm; and

Lift path: Radius.

Bobcat M3-Series T550 compact track loader

68-hp Bobcat turbo diesel engine;

Rated operating capacity (35 percent of tipping load): 1,995 pounds;

Operating weight: 7,557 pounds;

Height to hinge pin: 114.5 inches;

Auxiliary standard flow: 17.1 gpm; and

Lift path: Radius.

Bobcat M3-Series T595 compact track loader

70-hp Bobcat turbo diesel engine;

Rated operating capacity (35 percent of tipping load): 2,200 pounds;

Operating weight: 8,022 pounds;

Height to hinge pin: 119.0 inches;

Auxiliary standard flow: 17.1 gpm; and

Lift path: Vertical.

Bobcat M3-Series S590 skid-steer loader