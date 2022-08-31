LM EAB August 2022: What’s the best way for pros to integrate new technology into their businesses?

What’s the best way for pros to integrate

new technology into their businesses?

Landscape Professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“If you’re thinking of integrating new technology into your business, I would ask for company names and numbers where they are currently using the technology in their operations. We have gotten burned by trusting the salesperson, so find real-life users. Ask the company for referrals independent from the company’s sales consultant.”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“Take your time to choose the right solution and then go all-in with your team to fully use and integrate the tech into your business.”

Bryan Stolz

Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center

Southington, Conn.

“Get buy-in early from your leaders. They will do a better job selling the new technology to the team than you ever could.”

Industry Consultants

Phil Harwood

Grow the Bench

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Ensure any new technology is championed by leadership, not viewed as optional. ”

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“In my experience here at Grunder Landscaping Co., just go cold turkey. Go all in. You will struggle for a while, but in that struggle, you will learn and conquer. It also helps to have a great leader who understands workflow and people, which we are fortunate enough to have in Seth Pflum!”