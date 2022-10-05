Make on the fly cutting deck changes with Exmark’s new adjustment system

Available on select 2023 Lazer Z X-Series zero-turn mowers, Exmark’s Adapt system enables the operator to make quick deck rake adjustments from the operator seat, without tools.

“Adapt is perfect for contractors who maintain a lot of different turf types, because it lets them quickly optimize deck performance for the conditions,” Jamie Briggs, director of marketing for Exmark said. “Adapt takes away the fear of misadjustment because it’s just as easy to go back to the stock home setting as it is to adjust away from it.”

By enabling both positive and negative deck rake adjustment, Exmark’s UltraCut Series 6 cutting operates optimally in a wider range of conditions. It works equally well for side discharge, mulching and bagging.

Selecting a positive rake setting raises the rear of the deck, increasing airflow to increase discharge velocity to reduce deck clumping and plugging, particularly in moist cutting conditions. In addition, going from a flat rake to a ¼-inch positive rake also reduces power consumption by up to 25 percent. This results in increased fuel economy and decreased stress on the engine.

A flat or negative deck rake, with the rear of the deck lower than the front, results in increased blade contact with the grass, which can help provide a clean cut with fewer stragglers in stemmy, seedy turf conditions.

For 2023, Exmark said Adapt will be available on select Lazer Z X-Series zero-turn mower models equipped with the UltraCut Series 6 side discharge cutting deck, including 52-, 60-, and 72-inch models.