Makita releases new brushless couple shaft power head

January 26, 2021 -  By
Makita’s 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Couple Shaft offers users versatility with multiple power head attachments such as the 13-inch string trimmer shown here. (Photo: Makita U.S.A.)

Makita U.S.A. launched the new 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Couple Shaft Power Head (XUX02).

This 18V LXT Couple Shaft System offers users more versatility. A lever-style lock allows for quick tool-less installation and replacement of attachments. Other features include a loop handle for a comfortable grip, hook for shoulder strap and variable speed control. The XUX02 also features Makita’s Extreme Protection Technology for improved dust and water resistance in harsh conditions.

The 18-volt power head is designed for use with a variety of Makita couple shaft attachments (sold separately). Makita currently offers 11 compatible attachments. All kits available come with a 13-inch string trimmer attachment (EM409MP). The string trimmer attachment features a new time-saving rapid-loading bump and feed trimmer head. This new trimmer head loads in seconds with three easy steps: align, feed and twist.

The XUX02 will be available as a bare tool (XUX02Z), a bare tool with a 13-inch string trimmer attachment (XUX02ZX1) and as a kit with a 4.0=Ah battery (XUX02SM1X1). Makita will also offer the XUX02SM1X2 and XUX02SM1X4 kits that also include a 20-inch articulating hedge trimmer attachment and 10-inch pole saw attachment that’s 7 feet long.

 

