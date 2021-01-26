Makita releases new brushless couple shaft power head

Makita U.S.A. launched the new 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Couple Shaft Power Head (XUX02).

This 18V LXT Couple Shaft System offers users more versatility. A lever-style lock allows for quick tool-less installation and replacement of attachments. Other features include a loop handle for a comfortable grip, hook for shoulder strap and variable speed control. The XUX02 also features Makita’s Extreme Protection Technology for improved dust and water resistance in harsh conditions.

The 18-volt power head is designed for use with a variety of Makita couple shaft attachments (sold separately). Makita currently offers 11 compatible attachments. All kits available come with a 13-inch string trimmer attachment (EM409MP). The string trimmer attachment features a new time-saving rapid-loading bump and feed trimmer head. This new trimmer head loads in seconds with three easy steps: align, feed and twist.

The XUX02 will be available as a bare tool (XUX02Z), a bare tool with a 13-inch string trimmer attachment (XUX02ZX1) and as a kit with a 4.0=Ah battery (XUX02SM1X1). Makita will also offer the XUX02SM1X2 and XUX02SM1X4 kits that also include a 20-inch articulating hedge trimmer attachment and 10-inch pole saw attachment that’s 7 feet long.