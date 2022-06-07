Outdoor Living Supply adds The Rock Garden to family of companies

Outdoor Living Supply added The Rock Garden, an independent distributor of natural stone, hardscapes and architectural elements such as mantles and hand-hewn stone furniture.

The move extends Outdoor Living Supply’s platform into California and strengthens its regional presence in the Lake Tahoe market.

Founded in 1998 and based in Truckee, Calif., The Rock Garden is a division of Marsh Ventures.

“I am proud to welcome the dedicated team at The Rock Garden to the OLS family of companies,” said Brian Price, CEO of Outdoor Living Supply. “This exciting new partnership expands our OLS footprint into California. With its proximity to our Parker Hardscape Supply location, The Rock Garden is an exceptional fit. The combined strength and resources of these two locations will allow us to form the region’s market-leading platform, delivering best-in-class customer service to the Lake Tahoe and High Sierra markets.”

Brian Marsh, President of Marsh Ventures added, “We are extremely proud of the business we have built and are confident OLS will be an excellent steward of our Marsh Ventures partnership legacy. OLS shares our commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, along with providing growth opportunities for our employees, customers, and suppliers alike. We are thrilled to have The Rock Garden join the OLS family of companies and look forward to watching the next chapter of growth unfold.”