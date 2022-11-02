Purchase Green welcomes new Cleveland-based store and warehouse

Purchase Green Cleveland, an artificial grass solution for residential and commercial landscapers, opened a store and warehouse in Westlake, Ohio — located at 875 Crocker Rd. Suite 2.

Tony Nasrallah, president and founder of Ground Works Land Design, also in Westlake, Ohio, will own and operate the new synthetic turf distributor. PG Cleveland is Nasrallah’s first franchise operation, in partnership with the California-based brand, and the store is the company’s first franchise location in Ohio.

“Turf is still a fairly new concept to Ohioans, but the reality is, Ground Works has been using artificial grass in landscape designs for the past 5-6 years,” said Nasrallah.

The company says the warehouse will inventory over 40 variations of turf, installation supplies and more. The store is situated within the 55,000-square-foot warehouse.

“We’re excited to make PG Cleveland a part of our growing family of businesses,” said Nasrallah. “When I acquired our Westlake warehouse, I knew I wanted to deliver a unique customer experience under one roof that offered various products and services in landscape. Purchase Green Artificial Grass products fit our current business ecosystem and we’re thrilled to present the brand to the local Cleveland market.”