Steel Green to introduce SGXL and two new prototypes at Equip Exposition

Steel Green Manufacturing is set to introduce its largest sprayer yet, the SGXL, and two prototype machines to attendees at Equip Exposition. The prototypes include the SG36-EV spreader-sprayer and the SG54 high-volume sprayer.

The SGXL is a multifunction applicator with expanded capacity and versatility. A 120-gallon spray capacity makes it ideal for lawn care professionals who service commercial or large residential lawns, according to the company.

The SGXL features a 35-hp Kawasaki engine, 100-foot hose reel, 2.5-gallon foam marker, LED light bar, hillside assist system and pressure control system.

Steel Green will also introduce two new prototypes, the SG36-EV will be the first all-electric ride-on spreader-sprayer on the market, according to the company. The SG54 high-volume sprayer has a 100-gallon spray tank for efficient liquid applications.

Steel Green will also exhibit familiar favorites at Equip, including the SG36, SG46 and SG52. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to demo the SG Rake attachment, which transforms a Steel Green spreader-sprayer into a dethatcher and seeding rake.

Steel Green will have an inside booth — No. 9208 — and an outdoor demo area — No. 7434D — at the show.