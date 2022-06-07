Stihl tabs SirionLabs for help with digitization goals

SirionLabs, a software company specializing in contract lifecycle management (CLM) adds Stihl as its newest client.

The multi-year engagement begins immediately and focuses on Stihl’s standardization, digitization and optimization goals through the use of AI-powered CLM.

“Our collaboration with SirionLabs is geared towards integrating our contract system with all the business modules,” said Hannes Krauss, project lead of Stihl’s legal department.” During the first phase, we will focus on building three blueprints for the different levels of complexities we see in our global organization. These blueprints can be applied easily, quickly and with very limited customizations to our regional markets. We look forward to a great association with SirionLabs.”

Stihl said it wanted the contract management system to support One Stihl, a company-wide initiative to harmonize all business processes from an end-to-end perspective.

“SirionLabs was a clear choice in our CLM decision owing to its unique approach to not only streamline processes but also analyze data, providing us the flexibility and agility to react to market challenges and leverage savings opportunities while keeping us consistent across all contracts,” said Phillip Keupp, IT expert and co-project lead for Stihl in the purchasing excellence department.

Stihl sees utilizing SirionLabs as a key component for success as it expands production in the face of increased demand, leading to a greater need for contract efficiency, regulatory compliance and data transparency.

SirionLabs’ SirionOne program provides data competency, contract transparency and process efficiency throughout the entire contract lifecycle that helps extract maximum value from contracts.