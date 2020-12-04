Sun Valley Landscaping acquires JD Irrigation

Sun Valley Landscaping has acquired JD Irrigation of Omaha, Neb.

JD Irrigation was founded by Jon-David Heilman, who will join Sun Valley Landscaping as the company’s irrigation division manager. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Heilman brings 28 years of experience with him to Sun Valley Landscaping.

Sun Valley Landscaping said the move to acquire JD Irrigation came out of a need to add irrigation services in-house to the company’s portfolio. Sun Valley Landscaping said JD Irrigation has serviced and maintained irrigation systems for many Sun Valley Landscaping clients, and this partnership allows the company to be a one-call provider for lawn maintenance, landscape and irrigation services.

“Through the years of working with JD, we realized he shares the same goals and values as Sun Valley Landscaping and felt it was time to bring him onto our team,” the company said in a post online. “He brings us closer to our vision of being a complete outdoor solution for you, our clients, which includes expertise in materials, landscape design and build, and maintenance for lawn and landscapes.”